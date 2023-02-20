Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency. The West has conspired in Munich to send a clear message: increase support for Ukraine, “in all aspects”, said French President Emmanuel Macron. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made it more explicit: double military support. The head of European diplomacy is betting on increasing it and making it “quick”. “Zelenski has a lot of applause and little ammunition,” says Josep Borrell, who calls for “less words and more facts.” A need for action that Estonia and Sweden share. More ammunition for kyiv and replenish the reserves of the countries that deliver it, points out the prime minister of the Baltic country, because when this war ends, she says, the threat will continue. “Putin is very serious.” And in this new global scenario, the future of Ukraine lies within the Community Club, says Borrell. “He’s from the European family.” Precisely the foreign ministers of the 27 are debating this Monday in Brussels the way forward for kyiv to continue defending itself from Moscow: joint arms purchases for Ukraine and the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. -Drafting-









