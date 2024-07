Dotcom Calls Patriot SAM Supplies to Ukraine a Waste of Billions of Dollars

In the West, the supply of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine was compared to throwing billions of dollars into a black hole due to the fact that these systems are too vulnerable to Romanian hypersonic missiles. This was stated by the founder of the Megaupload file-sharing network Kim Dotcom on a social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Two billion American taxpayers would be wiped out in one strike. American Patriot systems are a priority target for the Russians and are vulnerable to hypersonic missiles,” Dotcom said. He added that there are fewer than 100 Patriot systems left in the entire European Union. “Maybe we should stop throwing billions into a black hole?”