Friday, October 14, 2022



Iraq has finally come out of the political blockade that has gripped the country for more than a year. Parliament elected on Thursday the new president of the Republic, former Kurdish minister Abdel Latif Rachid. The new head of state has already entrusted the formation of a government to Mohamed Shia al Sudani, from the pro-Iranian Coordination Framework, who now has 30 days to try to assemble it.

Iraq has been in a political paralysis since the early legislative elections in October 2021, which have not yet led to the formation of a new government. In fact, Parliament was scheduled to hold this vote in February, although it was postponed due to disputes arising from the elections and the blockade by pro-Iranian parties and militias.

The international community has received the news with a mixture of relief and uncertainty. The United Nations, for example, has described the election of the new president as “a clearly positive event” in view of the formation of the new government, after more than a year of political paralysis. “It is not necessary to remember that a year has passed since the elections,” said the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Stéphane Dujarric, who has called for “the formation of an inclusive government as soon as possible.” “This Executive must satisfy the aspirations of the Iraqi people, who have been very clear when expressing them,” he said, referring to the demonstrations that have taken place since 2019.

The European Union has also shown its satisfaction with the appointment of a new head of state in Iraq. “These are positive steps towards the long-awaited formation of a government, one year after the October 2021 elections for which the EU deployed an Electoral Observation Mission,” European diplomacy said in a statement. Likewise, Brussels has urged the Baghdad authorities to “quickly” set up a cabinet that can implement the reforms that are “urgently” needed and always “responding to the needs and aspirations of its people.”

For his part, the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, stressed that Washington applauds Rashid’s election as Iraqi president and his decision to name Mohamed Shia al-Sudani as the new prime minister-designate. “We encourage Iraqi politicians to take into account the will of the people, who voted for a government that responds to their needs. The US calls on all parties to avoid violence and resolve differences amicably and peacefully during the political process. We hope to maintain strong cooperation between our countries », he has settled.

The Al-Sadr factor



One of the unknowns to be cleared up is what position the influential Shia cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr will adopt. Not surprisingly, the bloc he leads won the October 2021 elections but, given the impossibility of governing the country, Al-Sadr decided to withdraw his deputies from the Chamber before the summer, a move that left the coalition called ‘Marco de Coordination’ as the main force.

At the end of July, the cleric’s followers occupied Parliament as a sign of protest against the advances of this opposition coalition. Shortly after, in August, he announced his retirement from politics, which led to a wave of protests that culminated in a bloodbath. Twelve people died in Baghdad in clashes with the Police.

Of 42 million inhabitants, Iraq has a youth unemployment rate of around 40% and a third of the population lives in poverty.