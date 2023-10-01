During the fighting, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost up to a third of Leopard tanks supplied by the West. This was stated by Colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces Markus Reisner, whose words were quoted by a German publication on September 29 Die Welt.

“Of the approximately 90 tanks of this type delivered, at least a third were destroyed or damaged,” he said.

It is noted that tanks of the Leopard 2 type showed “less significant” effectiveness, contrary to expectations. Reisner also complained about the allies’ supplies to Kyiv, since they “only partially” fulfilled their promises to help Ukraine with military equipment.

Earlier, on September 24, it was reported that Russian soldiers of the Western Military District, using artillery and the Lancet, destroyed two German Leopard tanks in the Stelmakhovka area in the Lugansk People’s Republic. It was also clarified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces made attempts to evacuate the damaged equipment at night. They drove up another Leopard along with a Soviet tank and tried to drive the vehicles with a hitch, but Russian artillery soldiers did not allow them to do this.

Before this, on September 23, it became known that Russian intelligence officers destroyed a Leopard tank transferred to Ukraine with a German crew consisting of Bundeswehr soldiers. The combat vehicle was destroyed using an anti-tank guided missile.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

