NYT Calls Attack on Ukrainian Armed Forces Training Center in Poltava Demoralizing

Western newspaper New York Times (NYT) named a demoralizing attack on the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) training center in Poltava amid setbacks in the east of the country.

“The blow was demoralizing for Ukraine at a time when its forces are retreating on the main front in Donbass,” the authors of the article noted.

The article says that the attack on the military institute was one of the most powerful and demonstrated the firepower of Russian troops.

The day before, the Russian Armed Forces struck the Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Poltava with an Iskander missile. There were reports that personnel were being assembled there at the time. The strike could have killed hundreds of soldiers.

The Telegram channel “Military Chronicle” stated that the attack was carried out at the very moment when foreign mercenaries were training there. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed major losses as a result of the attack. The politician reported that one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was also hit by a missile strike.