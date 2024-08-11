British analyst: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to open front in Kursk region is a mistake

The attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to open a second front in the Kursk region and pull reserves there is a fatal mistake by the Ukrainian command. This was reported on his YouTube channel reported British analyst Alexander Mercuris.

“A reinforcement of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk area or an attempt to open another front somewhere would simply be another example of what the Ukrainians do regularly: reinforcing a failure, to put it simply,” the military expert said.

Merkuris emphasized that instead of transferring its reserves to Pokrovsk, where a difficult situation is developing for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kyiv “senselessly and recklessly” decided to conduct military operations on Russian territory.

Earlier, TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov said that the number of volunteers in the Russian troops is growing against the backdrop of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion. The main motivation for Russians to sign a contract is love for their homeland, not money, the Russian journalist emphasized.