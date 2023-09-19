Author Rebelión Reyes called NATO aid to Ukraine a big mistake

NATO made a rash decision, forcing Ukraine to start a conflict with Russia. With this opinion spoke Rebelión columnist Maria Mercedes Blanco Reyes.

The author emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine showed NATO’s inability to protect even its own territory. In her opinion, Kyiv continues to lose strength, so “the story with Ukraine is coming to an end.”

Related materials:

Reyes added that the Ukrainian crisis has led to the depletion of NATO arsenals and stockpiles. Therefore, she called the alliance’s assistance to Ukraine a big mistake.

“This does not bode well for NATO. The fact is that Ukraine initially did not have sufficient air forces and, in principle, should not have participated in hostilities, but NATO, especially the United States, brought it to this armed conflict,” the journalist concluded.

Earlier, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg predicted a long conflict in Ukraine. “We all want a quick peace,” he stressed. However, if Kyiv stops hostilities, then the country itself will cease to exist.