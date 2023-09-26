País: Zelensky is afraid of Ukraine splitting into two parts according to the Korean scenario

Vladimir Zelensky is afraid of a split of Ukraine into two parts according to the Korean scenario, which could become a reality for the country. This is reported by a columnist for a Spanish magazine. Pais.

“Ukraine is afraid that the conflict could lead to the division of the country, as happened on the Korean Peninsula. <...> The specter of the Cold War has appeared in the political debate about the future of Ukraine: there is a fear that the country will split into two parts,” the article says.

According to the author, this is not the first time that world politicians and analysts have spoken out about the Korean scenario as a likely terrible future for Ukraine, but now it has become clear that the predictions may well come true. Secretary of the country’s National Security and Defense Council (NSD), Alexey Danilov, also mentioned that “Kyiv is being offered a Korean option.”

70 years ago, on July 27, 1953, North and South Korea concluded a truce, ending the war of the Korean people. However, full peace never came to Korean soil. The war formally continues, and for several decades the Korean Peninsula has been divided into two states hostile to each other.