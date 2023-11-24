The Russian Foreign Ministry called on not to involve NATO in the rise of chemical weapons from the Baltic Sea

The director of the second European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Belyaev, announced the interest of Western countries in recovering from the bottom of the Baltic Sea chemical weapons and ammunition from the Second World War that were sunk there. He warned that attempts to involve NATO in solving this problem could result in dire consequences.

According to him, this topic should be discussed at relevant international platforms, primarily in the Commission for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Baltic Sea Area (HELCOM). The Foreign Ministry representative added that it is necessary to take into account the opinion of Russia and other allied countries in the anti-Hitler coalition, and also not to forget about environmental risks.

Belyaev spoke out against the participation of the Council of the Baltic Sea States or the North Atlantic Alliance in solving the problem of chemical weapons in the Baltic.

Uncoordinated separate actions, attempts to bring non-core structures like the Council of the Baltic Sea States or NATO to this topic are not only counterproductive, but can also lead to very disastrous consequences for the entire Baltic region Sergey BelyaevDirector of the Second European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The German government has promised to develop a program to lift ammunition from the bottom of the sea

The German authorities decided to launch a program to recover munitions sunk in the Baltic. While she located at an early stage of development. Discussions are currently surrounding trials of a floating mobile disposal facility—an unmanned, video-controlled waste collection device—that could collect munitions waste, render it harmless and dispose of it.

The material says that Brussels wants to encourage other countries to follow Germany’s example. EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius believed that “the time has finally come” to achieve significant improvements by pooling the resources of countries around the Baltic Sea.

Photo: Estonian Navy Handout / Reuters

Environmentalists warn of the danger of chemical weapons sunk in the Baltic

In 1945, about 40 thousand tons of chemical munitions were sunk in the Baltic Sea. Russian scientists considerthat there may be several thousand tons of mustard gas at the bottom. In addition, hundreds of thousands of tons of conventional ammunition lie at the bottom of the sea, left there during two world wars. Although much is known about the faults, no one knows their exact location.

According to Politico, these munitions damage the seabed and cause cancer in marine life, and also pose a danger to people who use them. Experts warn that climate change could lead to faster corrosion of ammunition, making the problem worse. It is also clarified that the Lithuanian authorities are not yet in a hurry to solve this problem, partly because they lack fresh data and funding. But conservationists are already complaining about the lack of urgency to resolve the issue.

German environmentalists also called the Baltic and North Seas “time bombs”, posing a danger to people and the environment due to hundreds of thousands of tons of munitions.

Photo: Lisi Niesner / Reuters

In 2017, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Vadim Paka saidthat the toxic properties of chemical weapons persist for decades, but the data available to scientists suggests that no chemical catastrophe is expected.

In the marine environment, only water-insoluble chemical agents are present, released from collapsing shells – containers, shells, bombs. They do not poison the water and remain at the bottom in the form of dense clumps with adhering silt. A certain number of particles of contaminated sludge can be carried away by currents over long distances, but no zones with dangerous concentrations of organic matter arise. This is why catastrophic options for poisoning the marine environment are untenable Vadim PakaDoctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences

However, at the time he also stated that trace concentrations could have negative effects on marine organisms – tumors, gene disorders – and that research was ongoing. According to him, the impact of toxic substances and their derivatives on marine biota undoubtedly occurs, but the consequences are difficult to predict.

The scientist emphasized that at that time only highly stable toxic substances continued to pose a danger in the Baltic Sea – viscous mustard gas and solid arsenic-based agents. However, most of the chemical waste shells have depressurized, so that low-stable chemical agents such as tabun, phosgene and others are no longer in the sea, he pointed out.