Colonel Reisner: With its offensive, Russia dictates where to deploy the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia began to advance in the special operation zone (SVO), with its attacks the Russian Armed Forces dictate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) where they should deploy their forces. This control over Ukrainian positions is becoming a cause for concern, said Colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces Markus Reisner, the TV channel reports N-TV.

“Russia, through its attacks, suddenly began to determine where Ukraine should deploy its forces. Ukrainians are forced to react,” said Reisner. He noted that instead of the long-awaited breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive in the south, the world is watching the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the northeast.