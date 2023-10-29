The body of Bilal Saleh, 40, was left lying in the middle of the olive grove with a shot that broke his chest on this Saturday morning. The only thing there was to remove it, across the field and up the mountain, was one of the wooden stairs with which the olives are reached, as seen in the video recorded by one of those present. Shortly before, four armed Jewish settlers had walked down the slope from a neighboring settlement while being watched by Israeli soldiers, according to several testimonies collected after the funeral services in the town of Sawiya, in the occupied West Bank. Among the incredulous witnesses who witnessed the murder of Bilal Saleh at the hands of settlers were his sons Mohamed, 14, and Musa, 8, as well as other relatives and neighbors. In the town, located south of Nablus, between condolences and condolences, impotence reigns due to the impunity that, according to residents, also extends in the West Bank in the shadow of the war between Hamas and Israel.

“What happened today reflects well the increasing violence since last October 7,” says Mohamed Salem, 48, an official in the Ministry of Education of the Palestinian National Authority and cousin of the dead farmer. He is referring to the day of the Hamas attack on Israeli territory resulting in more than 1,400 deaths, according to the country’s authorities. Since then, there have been more than a hundred deaths in the West Bank at the hands of settlers or Israeli troops in clashes that have not been experienced since the Second Intifada (2000-2005). Nothing to do, despite everything, with the more than 7,700 fatalities of the Israeli bombings in Gaza that the Ministry of Health of the Strip, governed by Hamas, reported this Saturday.

The streets of West Bank cities such as Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron and Jenin have recently hosted protests for the victims in that enclave. The latest demonstrations occurred after the entry of the Israeli army by land into Gaza on Friday evening. “We are more afraid,” adds Mohamed Salem. “No one condemns what is happening, not even the Arab countries. We are alone,” he laments. He assures that there is a campaign of harassment and that “for them, all Palestinians are Hamas.” More than 1,500 people have been detained in the West Bank since October 7.

The olive harvest, which Palestinian families celebrate as a festival in communion with the land, has ended in tragedy in Sawiya. It was precisely one of the settlers protected by the Israeli army and who roam freely trying to impose their law on the Arab inhabitants, who pulled the trigger of an M-16 rifle twice, according to people consulted after the burial. The facts have also been confirmed by Israeli military sources to the newspaper Haaretz. “These incidents affect Israel’s legitimacy at the strategic level and cause serious damage,” the source commented to that medium, highlighting that only Palestinians have died in the growing clashes carried out by the settlers.

Hani Saleh, 21, making the gesture of raising the rifle’s sight to his right eye, recounts what happened: “First [los colonos] They were placed on a hill about 300 meters away. Then the army arrived, but the soldiers never did anything. After a while, four settlers came down towards the valley where we were. We then began to gather things, but Bilal didn’t have time. “One of them got ready, raised the gun and fired twice.” One bullet hit him in the chest, another in the side, Saleh points out, pointing his hand to his ribs. Those present could do nothing to save the owner of a handful of olive trees and a supermarket employee.

Mohamed (14 years old), left, and Musa (8), sons of Bilal Saleh (40), shot dead this morning by a Jewish settler while collecting olives in an olive grove in the occupied West Bank

Several children listen to Hani Saleh’s story in a multipurpose room full of plastic chairs in the center of Sawiya, with between 3,000 and 4,000 inhabitants, where neighbors both get married and say goodbye, as was the case this Saturday. Mohamed, a small 14-year-old boy with a Palestinian flag around his neck as a scarf, barely speaks a word and comments that he was perched on one of the trees when the settler tried to take his father’s cell phone. He believes they were trying to prevent Bilal Saleh from raising the alarm about the arrival of armed settlers. Then, one shot from about four meters away, witnesses estimate. “Go home,” Hani Saleh says the military asked them, without being interested in the victim. There was no ambulance, so they resorted to the stairs.

The Israeli NGO BTselem, which monitors the rights of the Palestinian population, has denounced in recent days the harassment of settlers in olive groves and has even published how a mission of observers was expelled by gunfire from some fields in the south of Hebron (West Bank). They have also shown these settlers in videos where they appear armed and wearing army uniforms. Following an attack this week on an olive grove by a group of settlers, Palestinians in the West Bank city of Deir Istiya found pamphlets on the windshields of their vehicles threatening them to flee to Jordan or be forcibly expelled, reported Haaretz.

It is not easy to drive to Sawiya to obtain details of the farmer’s death. The roads are systematically blocked by mountains of dirt. This blockade imposed by Israeli agents aggravates the problem of the occupation. Two Israeli Security Forces vehicles try to prevent the reporter from reaching the town where Bilal Saleh lived. It can only be accessed via an unmarked dirt track which, of course, does not appear on map applications.

Access to natural resources such as land, crops or water are a perennial part of the conflict. It is the order of the day to seize territory from the Palestinians to expand Israeli colonies, its road network and its security belt, as Mohamed Salem wearily laments. The settlers’ raids also aim to uproot olive trees, a traditional crop that does not need excessive care and that the population can combine with the lack of movements imposed by the Israeli authorities. “Last year, the settlers from the Eli settlement broke the pipes that supply us with water,” says Salem.

Bilal Saleh, in a photo provided by his family, two days before his murder

In Sawiya, from the terrace of Ali Sayed, 59, you can see the possessions of the Israeli occupiers of the Eli settlement on the hill opposite. The blue and white flag flies, guard booths, cranes and new buildings can be seen. “Just yesterday, in this olive grove down here, they fired the farmers with shots in the air,” he says. “We feel that they have the right to shoot us,” adds the Ministry of Education official. “Our main problem is the settlers. The second, the army.”

It was shortly after five in the morning on Saturday when Abed Rahim, 55, joined his nephew Bilal Saleh at the mosque for the first prayer of the day, known as to the fajer. “Bilal gave thanks that he was finishing the harvest… and now he looks where he is,” he says dazedly as he enters the mosque for one of the afternoon prayers.

