WSJ: Ukraine will have to go on defense for at least a year to recuperate

Ukraine will have to go on the defensive for at least a year amid the failures of the summer counter-offensive, this is the assessment of the duration of this period gave Western newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The publication notes that the authorities in Kyiv are calling for fighting for every inch of territory, but the army is worn out after offensive actions and funding delays due to disagreements in the US Congress.

“As a result, Ukraine will have to be on the defensive for a year,” the material says. The authors write that the republic needs to gain time to recuperate.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are losing ground on the battlefield due to the inaction of the US Congress on the issue of providing military assistance to Kyiv.