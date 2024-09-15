Analyst Merkuris: The Ukrainian Armed Forces Will Not Be Able to Hold Krasnoarmeysk During the Russian Armed Forces Offensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not be able to hold Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name – Pokrovsk) during the offensive of the Russian military in this direction due to the numerical superiority of the RF Armed Forces and the unfavorable operational situation for the Ukrainian army. About this stated British analyst Alexander Mercuris on his own YouTube blog.

“The defense of Pokrovsk will be impossible due to the lack of operational depth around it, this is the current situation in the direction where this grand battle is currently taking place. The situation for Ukraine simply continues to get worse and worse,” Merkuris assessed.

Earlier, the West reported, citing a Ukrainian military medic, that all pro-Ukrainian local residents had left Pokrovsk.