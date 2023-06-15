Ali Maali (Dubai)

The contract for the teams qualified for the semi-finals of the West Asian Super League Basketball “Wasl” was completed, which is held at the Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Hall in Dubai, hosted by Al-Ahly Youth Club, after Bahrain’s Manama defeated Lebanon’s Beirut in the first group, with a score of 86-75, to join Manama to Al-Riyadi. Lebanon, Kazakhstan’s PC Astana, and Kuwait’s Kuwait.

Al-Riyadi was the first to reach the semi-finals by leading the first group, after defeating Manama 112-84, and Beirut 106-91, in a group that included only 3 teams after the withdrawal of the Indian champion.

Al-Riyadi will face his Kuwaiti counterpart in the semi-finals, in a great summit between two recent champions, the first in West Asia and the second in the Gulf region.

The Kuwaiti team finished second in Group B after losing to Astana 72-85, thus ending its winning streak in the competition, which amounted to 12 matches.

On the other hand, Astana ranked first in Group B with 3 victories, over Shabab Al-Ahly 80-73, and Iranian Gorgan 87-81, and Astana will face Bahraini Manama in the semi-finals, and the semi-final matches will be held tomorrow, Thursday.