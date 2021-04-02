Dubai (WAM)

The Executive Committee of the West Asian Football Confederation (WAFF), during its 25th meeting, which was held via visual communication technology, approved the designation of Hamid Ahmed Al Tayer, a member of the FIFA Board of Directors, as the Chairman of the Media and Marketing Committee of the West Asian Federation, in addition to the membership of the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee reconfigured the various committees of the federation, as Saif Majed Al Mansouri, a member of the FIFA Board of Directors, was chosen for the membership of the Competitions Committee headed by the Iraqi Hussein Saeed, and the new committees were also approved, which is the Development Committee, and its membership includes Khalfan Juma Belhoul, a member of the Board of Directors. The Football Association, the Legal Committee, and its membership includes Hamda Al Shamsi, head of the registration and registration section of the Emirates Football Association, as well as the Elections Commission, and its membership includes Abdel Moneim Sweidan from the UAE.

Amal Hassan Puslach, a member of the FIFA Board of Directors, is the vice-president of the Women’s Football Committee of the West Asian Federation.

The committee’s meeting witnessed the discussion of many files related to the federation’s agenda for the current year, on top of which is the tenth national team championship scheduled in the UAE, which has been postponed from the beginning of this year to a new date, to be agreed upon later, with the under-23 tournament, and proposals for dates, which the federation seeks It was organized to provide a preparatory station for the teams before the Asian qualifiers for this year, in addition to the second youth championship, and to discuss the possibility of holding it during November 2021, as well as the eighth junior championship proposed to be scheduled in October 2021 hosted by the Saudi Federation, and other tournaments for the women’s teams.