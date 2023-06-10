Asia Times: The West said that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine violated the rules of military tactics

American and European military experts said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) violated the basic rules of military tactics. The portal reports Asia Times.

“We tried to tell them to stop this piecemeal tactic, identify the main attack with proper infantry support, and then do what they can,” a senior European officer said. In his opinion, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine run in five different directions.

He added that the Ukrainian military was trained in the UK. According to the officer, the Ukrainian army does not have air superiority, so the counteroffensive cannot be successful.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering significant losses among personnel and military equipment during the counteroffensive that has begun. However, exact numbers have not yet been calculated. Two senior officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the Ukrainian troops suffered losses “as expected.”