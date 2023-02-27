Bloomberg: China is not interested in a joint space program with Russia

China intends to develop its space program on its own and is not interested in sharing new technologies with Russia, despite the extensive experience of Russian cosmonauts and specialists. On the deterioration of joint ties between Moscow and Beijing in the fight against the US presence in space informs Bloomberg.

Western observers recalled that Russia and China announced the signing of an agreement on joint work on the exploration of the moon and the creation of a lunar base, but at the International Space Congress in September 2022, representatives of the Chinese space administration for the first time did not mention Russia’s participation when discussing this project. The same situation persists in the reports of the official government media.

It is also reported that the head of Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, will travel to China this week to receive confirmation from the Chinese government on the continuation of work on the joint program. A possible visit by Borisov to China is unlikely to change this trajectory, as Beijing has already shown that it can achieve many of its goals on its own, including building its own orbiting space station.

On February 23, the press service of Roscosmos announced the launch of the first mission to the Moon in the history of modern Russia. The state corporation said that the launch of the Luna-25 automatic station, taking into account the astronomical “window” in 2023, is scheduled for July 13.