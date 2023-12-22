WSJ: The Russian Armed Forces have seized the initiative on most of the front in Ukraine

Russian military personnel have seized the initiative along most of the front in the special operation zone in Ukraine. This was stated by journalists from The New York Times (WSJ).

It is noted that Russia is achieving success on the battlefield against the backdrop of blocking the provision of military and financial assistance packages to Kyiv due to political instability in the United States and the European Union (EU).

Recent Russian offensives are also further proof that Russia has firmly seized the initiative across much of the battlefield The Wall Street Journal

According to the publication, over the past few weeks, the Russian Armed Forces have managed to take control of new territories.

In turn, in an interview with the publication, Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Egor Chernev admitted that the situation on the battlefield is complex and is gradually worsening.

Late decisions led to Kyiv’s mistakes

According to Polish Army General Leon Komornicki, in recent months the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and their Western allies have made a number of miscalculations that have led to a lack of success on the front line. Thus, he pointed out, Ukraine made a mistake by delaying plans for a counteroffensive, which allowed Russian troops to properly prepare for defense.

In addition, there was a lack of synchronization and strategic coordination on the part of the West. “Politicians were afraid and made belated decisions,” the general said.

As a result, time played in the Russian military's favor, giving them the opportunity to change their objectives. Komornitsky believes that Russia has now switched to the tactics of “destroying the Ukrainian army” and thus Ukraine will never win.

Related materials:

The positions of Kyiv and Moscow on negotiations are unchanged

On the issue of peace negotiations, the Ukrainian side continues to insist on its “peace formula.” During a press conference on December 19, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky called the issue of negotiations between the republican authorities and Russia irrelevant. According to him, Kyiv is working on a common position with 50 countries on its “peace formula,” which they plan to transfer to Moscow.

At the same time, Zelensky recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the immutability of the goals of the special military operation, which, in his opinion, indicate Moscow’s disinterest in peace negotiations.

In turn, Putin pointed out that in order to resume the peace process to resolve the conflict, Kyiv needs to cancel the decree banning direct negotiations with the current leadership of Russia. According to him, if Ukraine really strives for dialogue, then “it should not be done with some theatrical gestures.”

The Russian leader also emphasized that Moscow will conduct any negotiations with Ukraine or the West based on its own interests.

We won’t give up what’s ours – that’s what everyone should understand Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin emphasized that Russia in politics will always be guided by its own good.