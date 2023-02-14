“Kommersant”: at the meeting “Ramstein-9” the West did not satisfy the aviation requests of Ukraine

At a meeting of the Rammstein 9 contact group in Brussels, the West did not satisfy Ukraine’s aviation requests, but announced a “decisive moment” for the Ukrainian conflict. About it informs “Kommersant”.

It is noted that the meeting, according to the expectations of many, was to be devoted to the transfer of fighter jets to Kyiv, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the discussion of this issue.

However, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, who chaired the meeting in the Ramstein format, avoided this topic, the publication points out, but announced a “critical moment” and that much in the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved in the near future.

The US Secretary of Defense also said that the world community is “more united than ever” and is focused on helping Ukraine.

NATO countries have provided Kyiv with 50 billion dollars of military assistance and will not stop there.

On Tuesday, February 14, a meeting of the contact group on Ukrainian defense issues in the Ramstein format was held in Brussels. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who arrived for the talks, also met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.