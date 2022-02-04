The NBA gave this morning from Thursday to Friday the 14 substitutes for the All Star Game 2022, which will be held on February 20 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Next Thursday, February 10, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will draw the teams.

All seven Western Conference alternates

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Base. 22 years. Statistics 2021-22: 25.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists. three times all star. He was sung. There was, of course, Doncic as an all star again, a condition that will be very difficult for him to lose after expressly becoming one of the main stars of the NBA. But not as a starter, given the massive presence of Stephen Curry, the explosion of Ja Morant and the irregular start of the Slovenian, who, however, has picked up the pace and has been close to his best level for a few weeks now after a start in which he was not as bright as usual. Obvious gaps in physical preparation that he himself has recognized, ankle and knee problems, going through the COVID protocols, poor shooting percentages… The fact is that, as he has been able to play continuously, Doncic has gradually recovered his majestic level and He is the obvious leader of a Mavericks that is surprising for good with Jason Kidd at the controls. Here it is again, the third year in a row… and those that remain.

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Shooting guard. 25 years. Statistics 2021-22: 25.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. three times all star. It’s hard to believe, but it’s already Devin Booker’s seventh season in the NBA. And he has been almost five years since he, with 20, he scored 70 points in a game, the seventh highest figure in history. By then he was already one of the best scorers in the NBA, but little by little he also became a mature and collective leader, right now a benchmark for the best team in the League and the great contender for the ring. Much better at all levels since the arrival of Chris Paul, with whom he forms the best backckourt in the NBA right now, he reads the game better, passes better, puts more effort into defense and chooses the moments in which he strikes as an individual scorer outside the flow of his team, the excellent Monty Williams Suns, who will be coach in the All Star. The rest, the differential talent, has always had it. He plays with the obsession to win the ring that he touched in the last Finals, when Giannis and his Bucks came back from a 2-0 that seemed definitive.

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Base. 36 years Statistics 2021-22: 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 10.4 assists. twelve times all star. One of the best bases ever. The third highest assistant in history (behind only John Stockton and Jason Kidd) and one of only six players to have distributed more than 10,000. An exceptional director, the definition of a playmaker, who extends his eternal youth in a Suns in which he wants to fill the last void on his resume, the one he was about to win in the last playoffs: the ring of champion. Since the Rockets felt his decline was imminent and his contract was becoming toxic, he has had a terrific season with the Thunder and has made the Suns, in the last two, the best team in the league. NBA. And, at 36 years old, he has signed another contract of more than 100 million (120×4). He is currently the top assistant in the NBA. If he ends the season like this, it would be the fifth time he has achieved it and the first since 2015.

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Shooting guard. 25 years. Statistics 2021-22: 25.5 points, 4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. three times all star. Mitchell is the same age as Booker, has nearly identical stats and, like the Suns, is an all-star for the third year in a row. Both are guards of exceptional talent, great scorers. But while Booker goes straight for his first ring, Mitchell reaches the all star with his Jazz in the midst of an existential crisis and growing rumors that he wants to go play in a bigger market. Less than two years ago, in the bubble, the Suns missed the playoffs and the Jazz were one of the contenders to go very far. Things change fast in the NBA. But there is no doubt that Mitchell, whose physical problems have been one of the keys to the collapse of his team, is one of the most vibrant and spectacular scorers in the NBA. That’s why he has a place in the star game again.

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Pivot. 29 years. 2021-22 statistics: 16 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Three times all star. In 2019, Rudy Gobert made headlines when he broke down in tears because he believed he had been unfairly left out of the All Star Game. Since then, he has not missed the appointment and this is his third call. He has also formed three times in the Third Best Quintet and won two more Defender of the Year awards (he already had another, in 2018). Gobert is one of the best specialists in the NBA, a center of intimidation and protection of the rim in defense and vertical continuations in attack that open circulation and shooting paths for his teammates. An essential player to understand the level of the Utah Jazz in recent seasons, but another who arrives (like Donovan Mitchell) shaken by the problems of his team, who is visibly falling out of the batch of prospects with stripes in the West. That does not mean that his numbers and his impact, especially in defense but also in attack, have made him an all-star again.

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Power forward. 31 years. Statistics 2021-22: 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists. four times all star… although he has already announced that he will not attend due to injury. Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, will choose his replacement. He has been selected for the All Star for the first time since 2018, which shows that the relevance of the Warriors has absolutely to do with the leadership and contribution of a player whose back injury has been a disaster for his team, who returned to have traces of a great contender for the ring. Until his injury, Green had returned to his best defensive level, where he is an absolutely historic player. That, his leadership and his reading of the game in attack as a generator make him an essential piece, as has been clear for the last eight years, in Steve Kerr’s Warriors. His injury, a muscular issue that seemed inconsequential but that revealed a much more worrying problem in his back, stopped the Bay team and left his status as a great contender in the air. But, when he was on court until this setback, he was once again one of the most decisive and important players in the entire NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Pivot. 26 years. Statistics 2021-22: 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. three times all star. He has recently proclaimed himself the “best shooting center in history.” The truth is that, with his seven feet, Towns continues to score his triples at a range of 40%, a lethal weapon for a player who opens up the court a lot and leaves penetration routes for D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, his teammates in Wolves that are once again very competitive. A team that plays well, scores a lot and enjoys a happy version of Towns, who was already an all-star in 2018 and 2019 and returns now, in the season in which he can also play the playoffs again with the Timberwolves. He’s still not a top-tier defender and his competitive toughness is another question mark until proven otherwise, but there’s no doubt that Karl-Anthony Towns, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, is one of the interiors with most talented of his generation.