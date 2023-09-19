NYT: the strike on Konstantinovka occurred due to the fall of a Ukrainian Armed Forces missile

The attack on the market in Konstantinovka in the DPR, which occurred on September 6, was likely the result of a Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) missile fired from a Buk anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). About it stated the American newspaper The New York Times, which published the results of its own investigation.

The missile strike occurred from the territory controlled by Ukraine

Journalists collected and analyzed a range of evidence, including rocket debris, satellite imagery, eyewitness testimony and online postings by eyewitnesses. Based on them, they concluded that the missile was Ukrainian. According to the authors, the attack appears to have occurred “as a result of a tragic mistake.”

At the same time, citing the words of air defense experts, the authors of the material clarify that missiles similar to the one that hit the market can go off course for a number of reasons, including an electronics failure or damage at the time of launch.

According to the investigation, surveillance camera footage shows that the missiles arrived in Konstantinovka from the territory controlled by Ukraine, and not from the Russian side.

According to the investigation, surveillance camera footage shows that the missiles arrived in Konstantinovka from the territory controlled by Ukraine, and not from the Russian side.

As soon as the sound of an approaching rocket occurs, at least four passersby simultaneously turn their heads towards it. They look into the camera – towards the territory controlled by Ukraine. Seconds before impact, the missile's reflection can be seen in two parked cars. It shows that the rocket was moving from the northwest The New York Times

Shortly before the strike, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired two missiles

The publication also claims that shortly before the strike on the market, the Ukrainian military launched two surface-to-air missiles towards Russia from the town of Druzhkovka, which is located about 16 kilometers northwest of Konstantinovka. Journalists from The New York Times were present in Druzhkovka during these launches and heard them, the article clarifies. In addition, both launches were heard by local residents.

Launch time [ракет] coincides with the time period of the missile hitting the market in Konstantinovka: about two hours four minutes in the afternoon The New York Times

One of the witnesses interviewed stated that he saw the missiles heading towards Konstantinovka. An eyewitness said he saw rockets being launched from fields on the outskirts of the city, an area that local residents said was occupied by the Ukrainian army. NYT journalists visited the site and found signs that the area had been used by the military. Satellite imagery also revealed possible evidence that missiles were launched from the site.

The 9M38 missile used in the Buk missile systems fell on the market

After the strike on the market, Ukrainian authorities said that the Russian military carried out the attack using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, journalists noted. However, the ammunition that exploded in Konstantinovka differs from that used in the S-300, the material emphasizes.

The publication’s correspondents examined the holes from the submunitions at the explosion site and came to the conclusion that they correspond in size and shape to the 9M38 missile used in the Buk complexes. A similar conclusion was made by two military experts interviewed by the publication, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Ukrainian side tried to prevent journalists from entering the scene

The story claims that Ukrainian authorities initially tried to prevent NYT journalists from entering the affected area. “As a result, the correspondents managed to get to the scene, interview witnesses and collect rocket debris,” the material notes.

Kyiv blamed Russia for the blow to the market

The market in Konstantinovka, located in the Ukrainian military-controlled part of the DPR, came under rocket fire on September 6. According to the Ukrainian side, 32 people were injured. Another 17 people could not be saved.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine named occurred by Russian shelling. Vladimir Zelensky also claimedthat the attack on the central market in Konstantinovka was carried out by the Russian Armed Forces.