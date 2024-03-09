WPerhaps it is a case for depth psychologists if a prolific writer in the blood and guns trade – you have to crank out a novel or a screenplay every six months to get on the author Friedrich Ani's publication list – if such a veteran (with the help of author and wife Ina Jung) a character who writes crime novels, who starts all over again as a writer: slowed down until he falls asleep.

Who is it actually supposed to be who is uttering his meaningfully intoned but entirely mindless author platitudes from the off: “Someone said that stories are told to pass something – in the most harmless but not least important case, time, otherwise, and more serious, the fear”? Who is it supposed to be – filmed from behind, of course, and bearing the literary name Stiller, which here does not represent an identity puzzle but is taken at face value – hammering on the typewriter (!) with two fingers as if we were still alive in Max Frisch's best years? Ferdinand von Schirach? His parody?

A momentous contamination of the nest

To be fair, it must be said that Ani and Jung did not invent this character, the protagonist of the relatively new and apparently necessary ZDF crime series “Wendland”. That was Josef Rusnak, although his pilot episode a year and a half ago (!) had a little more drive. Stillers also wrote a novel there, but it was both a reparation and an accusation, a momentous defilement. This led to his transfer from Hamburg to Wendland, to the former fringe area, which, as a designated nuclear waste dumping area, became the scene of the largest West German confrontation between state power and the population since the Second World War. To this day, the resistance spirit of the Republic of Free Wendland shapes the region, sometimes in an irradiated fusion with newly dull lateral thinking. Rusnak and ZDF may have thought that there should be something to be gained from this in terms of narrative.

The second episode impressively proves that there is another way. It's a prime example of bad crime fiction. Ani and Jung have further developed the protagonist into a quiet, persistent and ingenious loner who does not see himself bound by the limits of politeness – in short: into the kind of oddball investigator that we have seen countless times. The only interesting thing about Stiller is the fact that he is played by Ulrich Noethen, who probably needed a follow-up role after the pretty convincing “Next to the Lane” series (Noethen's Joe Jessen sparring with Juergen Maurer's Inspector Ruiz remains unforgettable). Noethen has also appeared in front of the camera for animated crime novels. And he's doing a good job this time too. The best actor can do little against a weak script.

It is a drawing board whodunit in which the violent death of a young man (lying in cold water) is solved through several astonishingly unimaginative storylines – which are presented in the direction of Bruno Grass so clearly incoherent that a connection is almost mandatory – be connected to each other. First of all, and even quieter than Stiller, there is an injured and confused-looking man (Christoph Bach) who remains steadfastly silent about his identity and history. His hypothermia is explained by the fact that he was probably lying in cold water. Nevertheless, it takes quite a while for Stiller and his colleagues (Bettina Burchard, Malte Thomsen) to realize that this could be connected to the murder victim. Then coincidences hail. As soon as Stiller finds an advertising flyer for the local district administrator (Steven Scharf) (“He's popular here in Wendland”), it's already part of the plot and investigation. The same applies to the generous Wendland nobleman (Klaus Pohl), whose portrait catches Stiller's eye in the hospital (“The old Sorrow. He has done a lot for the area here”). You couldn't introduce characters more clumsily.







Family drama without any enthusiasm

A family drama soon unfolds without any enthusiasm, even if the director tries to spice up the boring plot with tired country crime humor. So the colleague drives Stiller, who doesn't have a driver's license, around in a tractor because he doesn't have a company vehicle: “That's ridiculous.” “Just enjoy the fresh country air.” The aha moments come in a similarly subtle way, for example when, after ages, Stiller comes up with the ridiculous Pistoletto name Remy Luger , that's the name of the silent one, comes to mind: “Why didn't I notice that right away? The persona is fake.” A trace into the German-German past at least seems original in some ways, but Ani and Jung didn’t do much with it.

We already knew beforehand how the film ends, namely in the most brash, stereotypical way: Stiller reads to an audience from his novel, which has the same title as the film, and it begins with the chewed-up Tolstoy quote about unhappy families. So this criminal case, told in an incredibly bourgeois way and played listlessly to woodenly by most of the supporting characters, was foisted on poor Stiller. An outrage.

Wendland – Stiller and the great silence runs today at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF