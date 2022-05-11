from Luigi Ripamonti

On newsstands for free with the Corriere for three Thursdays: how to get to summer in top shape. Involved some of the leading Italian experts in their respective topics, who answered dozens of questions, also the result of a selection from the online forums of Corriere Salute

On newsstands for three Thursdays in a row, starting from 12 May, together with Corriere della Sera, you will be able to collect a brochure dedicated to Fit and healthy legs. Thursday 19 May and Thursday 26 May, always free, there are two more: the first on how to learn a lose weight without harming yourself and the second on how to deal with it correctly food allergies and intolerances.

Legs as a sign of vigor Three guides that complete the editorial project started with the booklet on sleep. In all four cases, some of the leading Italian experts in their respective topics were involved and answered dozens of questions, also the result of a selection of the most frequent ones sent by the readers of Corriere.it/Salute to their respective online forums.

As for the first annex, not only science, but also popular wisdom to emphasize the importance of having fit legs. Just think of the many ways of saying about it: being smart, staying smart, running away, entering with a straight leg. Not a coincidence, since it is precisely on the legs that we stand. It is therefore nothing more obvious that the concept of vigor is implicitly connected to them: the smart one who is not bedridden by illness. And precisely for this reason it is worthwhile, indeed necessary, to take due account of the health and therefore the efficiency of the legs, which are often little considered. Explanations and expert advice range from dto varicose veins, to window dressing but do not neglect cellulite.

Lose weight the smart way The next booklet, on newsstands on May 19, focuses on strategies for lose weight in a healthy way and would like on the one hand to be auspicious in view of the need to face a costume test, but on the other hand also to provide all the information necessary to achieve this goal in the most intelligent way possible, warning against false promises and from the dangers that involve too fast and unbalanced diets, from which one can be strongly tempted because, even if the awareness of having to lose a few kilos exists for some time, one always tends to postpone the day in which to start the diet. And so we are exposed to the temptation to try miraculous strategies to recover as time is running out. The mechanisms by which this type of trap is often triggered are clearly illustrated in the guide, where you can also find explanations, for example, on the fateful weight set point, what according to the brain should be our ideal weight and that the body tries in every way to reach (boycotting all our attempts to lose weight). Pages that, in addition to unmasking the physical and psychological tricks that prevent us from reaching the desired weight, help to understand what are the factors that influence metabolism (for example the hormonal structure in different ages) and how to intervene to find a balance . Ample space also dedicated to the targeted choice of foods and the importance of portions.

A reissue On May 26, this series of Corriere Salute guides closes the re-edition of the one already published last year on food allergies and intolerances. These are two very different conditions and it is very important to distinguish, because they must be faced in a different way, trying, among other things, not to fall into errors that can cost a lot, not only in terms of well-being but also in economic terms.