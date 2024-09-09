In the United States, in recent times, Many major and highly prestigious chains were affected due to rising prices and economic instability, to the point that they had to declare bankruptcyThis is what happened to a very well-known person in the country in the last few hours.

It’s all about Big Lotsa discount store chain, which had already declared having “substantial doubts” about its future as Bruce Thorn -its president- said in a press release, and now had to be declared bankrupt and will close its 315 stores for this situation.

“The actions we are taking today will allow us to move forward with new ownership. who believe in our business and provide financial stability, while we optimize our operational footprint, accelerate our performance improvement and deliver on our promise to be leaders in extreme value,” Thorn said.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the private equity firm Nexus Capital Management is acquiring virtually all of its stores and commercial operations, although they clarify that, Meanwhile, the company’s commercial premises as well as its online portal will continue to operate. serving its customers normally, at least until the process is completed.

“Economic trends have been particularly challenging for Big Lots.as its core customers reduced their discretionary spending in the home and seasonal product categories that account for a significant portion of the company’s revenue,” they explained in the statement, having previously warned about the possibility of this happening.

The crisis that is affecting many chains in the United States

Big Lots’ bankruptcy filing is one more result of the decline in spending on household goods in the United States which is affecting so many major stores and chains, as the company itself warned, saying it would need to “close some locations to ensure the business operates efficiently and continue to serve customers.”

The agreement will be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024 and this measure joins other already known ones from important companiesas for example happened with Conn’s Inc. and LL Flooring Holdings Inc. also filed for bankruptcy after having been in operation for many years.