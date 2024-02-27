MEP Mussolini says she was attacked from behind by an unknown person. “The deepest wound is bitterness. I still can't believe it.”

The European parliamentarian Alessandra Mussolini she said she was the subject of an attack on the evening of February 26th. He was on the street at Strasbourg, in France, to participate in a plenary session of the European Parliament. Mussolini shared the details of the incident through a video that she released on her social channels.

“I was attacked by an individual who spoke Italian,” Mussolini begins in the video, filming herself with her phone while, visibly agitated and shakenappears to be crossing the road.

The MEP, who is part of the European People's Party group, was heading to dinner with some members of his staff. Suddenly, Mussolini says she was attached to the back from a stranger. The MEP says:

I suffered a series of crazy insults, he had some kind of crutch and hit me from behind. There's too much violence, I'm shocked.

This is what Mussolini said on social media before the video ended. Subsequently, Mussolini also canceled dinner at the restaurant to undergo one medical examination to check for any damage suffered. Only afterwards did she decide to return to the hotel. Fortunately, the bruises reported appear not to be serious. He explains to 'Adnkronos':

I have some wounds due to the blows he inflicted on my ear, which now hurts, and on my head. But the deepest wound is bitterness. I still can't believe it.

Mussolini also told other details about the attack. The man who hit her would have been around 40 years old, she violently insulted her with references to the name “Mussolini” – clearly referring to her grandfather Benito – and also threatened to kill her. The European parliamentarian believes that the episode has a political motivation.

The head of the Fratelli d'Italia delegation in the European Parliament, Carlo Fidanza, expressed solidarity and closeness to Alessandra Mussolini. He also strongly condemned the attack and called on all political forces to condemn violent acts and, like this one, of a vaguely political nature.