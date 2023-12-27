The famous influencer Chloe Scott lost her life at Christmas while overtaking. A collision with a heavy vehicle was fatal. She came home to announce her pregnancy

The famous influencer Chloe Scott lost her life on the streets at Christmas. During a overtaking the car in which he was traveling with his partner crashed into a heavy vehicle. Due to the violent impact there was no escape for the couple. The girl, widely followed on social networks, was returning home to announce her first pregnancy.

Chloe Scott ran a beauty center in Lindon, Utah. She had started creating online content on social media which quickly went viral. She was a star on social media and now her followers are mourning her passing.

There girl wanted to go home for Christmas to announce her pregnancy to her family. She was expecting a boy. Unfortunately she was never able to receive the embrace of her family for this happy news.

The young influencer lost her life instantly, aboard her pick up on Highway 93 near Wickenburg, Maricopa County. Her husband, however, was seriously injured and underwent surgery to amputate his leg.

A few hours after his wife's death, he too passed away due to the serious consequences of the impact: he had burns across a large part of his body. The driver of the truck did not suffer serious consequences, but he is in shock: he was unable to do anything to avoid the accident.