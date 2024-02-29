The 31-year-old singer Cat Janice has died: her story had gone viral, for the last gift she decided to give her baby

A serious and heartbreaking loss has affected music in these last hours. Unfortunately the singer of just 31 years old, called Cat Janice she lost her hard fight against that ugly disease discovered in 2022. She herself wanted to tell her story on social media.

The news has shocked thousands of people and in fact many are commenting on the latest message of his family, in which they announced his passing, with words of affection and closeness, especially for his loved ones. He left a child of just 7 years old.

Cat's story began when she was just a teenager. She loved music and immediately started making firsts tracks. However, in 2022 by a nodule a sad reality has emerged. From the checks she underwent, the doctors discovered that she was suffering from a bad disease, more precisely a Sarcoma. For this reason they first subjected her to surgery and then to several cycles of chemotherapy.

The singer herself, to announce her condition with a video on TikTok, also asked all her fans to listen his new song: “Dance You Outta My Head”. This is because as a last gift, he decided to donate all rights of this passage to his son. In the message he wrote: “I'm praying for a miracle to get me through this, but I think they're calling me to Heaven!”

The message from Cat Janice's family, announcing her passing

CREDIT: CAT JANICE

In these last hours, the family chose to publish a message on social media announcing his passing, which occurred last year February 28th. In the post they wrote: