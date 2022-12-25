Marissa is a 25-year-old girl who unfortunately suffers from serious health conditions: the beautiful surprise of musician Keith Urban

Keith Urban he is one of the most loved and appreciated musicians and today we want to tell you what he did for one of his fans.

Marissa English she has been in love with the star for years, has memorabilia from all her concerts. She even has a pillow that she hugs and sleeps with at night.

Sadly, Marissa is ill and was unable to attend Keith Urban’s latest performance. Since she was born, she has to deal with her health. The 25-year-old is suffering from one severe scoliosis and cerebral palsy. It has a one brain cyst unfortunately inoperable.

The request of the nurses

After her hospitalization, the nurses who took care of her decided to make a gesture that Marissa will never forget. They started one social media campaign to get Keith Urban to bring a portion of his concert into the hospital room.

The star couldn’t remain impassive at the request of such a passionate fan and finally decided to give her theunforgettable surprise. He showed up in her hospital room and started singing his songs as she gently held his hand.

The moving video of Keith Urban’s arrival

No one within the health facility has managed to hold back the tears before Marissa’s joyful expression. The musician himself was amazed by that incredible strength and will to live. A girl with serious health problems, who loves music and who finds joy in everything around her.

For sure, she will never forget the beautiful gesture of her favorite singer.

The video of the magical moment spread around the world through social networks, as did the moving images. Lots of people are compliment with Keith Urban and sent their love to Marissa, there should be more people like this in the world!