Mila De Jesus was only 35 years old when she lost her life. The Brazilian influencer in fact died of cardiac arrest: she recently suffered from skin inflammation

Brazilian influencer Mila De Jesus lost her life at just 35 years old of age, for a cardiac arrest which, unfortunately, gave her no escape. For some time the young woman had been suffering from psoriasis, a chronic inflammation of the skin. She underwent weight loss surgery in 2017. Today, many users on social media are wondering whether her death is connected to this operation which took place seven years ago.

The Brazilian influencer made headlines seven years ago for her decision to lose weight by undergoing gastric bypass surgery. She had documented all the changes in his body with several posts on Instagram, where she was widely followed.

Last January 12, however, her heart stopped forever, due to a cardiac arrest that gave her no escape. She was only 35 years old and had a whole life ahead of her. The announcement of her sudden and premature death was made on the Brazilian influencer's official account daughter Anna Clara.

I, Anna Clara, publish this note of sorrow. We are very saddened by the death of our beautiful mother. We thank you for all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you.

This is what her daughter Anna Clara wrote on her mother's official profile, to announce her premature death.

Who was Mila De Jesus

Mila De Jesus was born in Brazil 35 years ago, but for many years she had lived in Boston, together with her husband George Kowszik. The couple had decided to get married just four months ago. She had four children from a previous marriage.

Last October, the Brazilian influencer said she had received a diagnosis of psoriasis. It is a chronic inflammatory skin disease, which causes abnormal growth of the epidermis.