The Town Hall of the Italian city of Milan will prohibit, as of January 1, 2025, smoking tobacco in public spaces, including streets, except in the case of “isolated places” where a distance of at least ten meters regarding other people.

This measure is part of a battery of standards approved in 2020 to improve the city’s air quality, and which have been coming into force little by little over time, and which are part of the Air-Climate Plan, a document that aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by half. carbon (CO2) by 2050.

“From January 1, 2025the smoking ban extends to all public areas or areas for public use, including road areas, except in isolated places where it is possible to respect a distance of at least 10 meters from other people,” the text reads.

It should be noted that the fine for non-compliance with the rule may involve a payment of between 40 and 240 euros. This legislation already introduced restrictions on the use of tobacco on public roads, as it prohibited smoking in public green areas (except in isolated places where it is possible to respect a distance of at least ten meters from other people).

Likewise, it included prohibitions in equipped areas for children’s games, sports or recreational activities; in the public transport waiting stopsincluding taxi ranks (up to a distance of ten meters from the ranks and the corresponding signage infrastructure); in cemeteries; in dog areas; and in sports facilities of any type, including areas intended for the public, such as stands.