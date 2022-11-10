Director of the Class publishing house and founder of Horse TV: Luca Panerai passed away on his estate near Pavia at the age of 47

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the body of was found lifeless Luca Panerai, a well-known name in the world of Lombard finance and horse riding. The man, son of the publisher Paolo, was 47 years old and leaves behind a wife and two small children whom he loved to madness.

The Panerai surname is well known throughout Italy. Paulthe Pope di Luca, is in fact one of the best known journalists and publishers of the last decades.

Luca, 47, was found lifeless in the night between last Tuesday and Wednesday, in the Castellare Equestrian Club estate at cascina Secondino di Zerbolòin the province of Pavia.

Yet causes of death unknown. On the spot, after the call of the servant who had found Luca lifeless, the 118 rescuers immediately arrived, who unfortunately, despite numerous and long attempts, were unable to do anything to revive him.

The judicial authoritiesintervened in turn, made all the relevant findings and released the anything ostto the family in order to proceed with the funeral rite.

Luca Panerai had followed in the footsteps of his father Paolo, an esteemed Italian journalist and publisher, joining the management and Board of Directors of the publishing house Class.

Luca also founded Horse Tvthe broadcaster that deals with horse riding, what was his greatest passion.

In 2014, on this broadcaster, he broadcast the episodes of the reality show he conceived and titled Horse Academy. The show was shot right in the Secondino di Zerbolò estate, the same one where it died two nights ago.

Luca Panerai leaves behind his wife and two daughters

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Luca Panerai was also a loving husband and a present and affectionate father. Leave his wife Weronica and the two little daughters acute from her, Serena and Sofia.

The last post published by the 47-year-old on his profile Instagram he was really tied to little Sofia. In the photo you can see a note written by the little girl, which reads one very sweet phrase about love and loved ones: