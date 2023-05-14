Severe mourning in the world of Italian dance, Maria Miceli unfortunately died at the age of 35

A grave and heartbreaking loss is what Italy has had to face. Maria Miceli well-known 35-year-old dancer, unfortunately she lost her life, due to a bad disease with which she had been struggling for some time and which in the end left her no way out.

The news of his sudden and heartbreaking passing broke the hearts of so many people. In fact, on social networks many have wanted to write a thought to remember her.

Maria Miceli had a passion for dance since childhood. In fact, after graduating from classical and contemporary dancehad managed to become artistic director and choreographer.

Despite her great love for dancing, she never neglected the Education. She had also managed to take a degree in ancient literature and archeology, subjects that she loved so much. Subsequently she had managed to get several roles herself in television.

She had taken part in many stage plays, until she managed to get TV jobs. You have worked in programs of the Rai, Mediaset and also Sky.

He also landed a role in the sitcom that aired several years ago, “Room Cafe.” Plus, she had been one of the lead dancers on the trio’s song The flight“Great love”.

The career of the dancer Maria Miceli

Despite her great love for dance, she was also passionate about art in general. She liked innovation and new trends. As she remembers Brescia newspaper on this aspect the dancer herself had declared:

Covid is changing the world and people want to enjoy shows safely. The solution is to feel closeness to the shows, even without physical contact.

There are so many people who are shocked and saddened by his sudden disappearance right now. In fact, there are many messages on her social networks, published for her. Her funeral was celebrated Saturday 13 Mayin the city of Manerbiowhere she had recently moved, even though she was originally from Milan.