Henry Winkler remembers his difficult childhood and his parents’ lack of love. Despite everything, he took care of his sick mother

Henry Winkler is one of the most appreciated and loved actors, known in particular for the character of Fonzie in the TV series Happy Days.

Although he always appeared smiling, many do not know that the actor he didn’t have an easy childhood and that he walked away from show business, to take care of his sick mother.

Henry Winkler doesn’t have good memories of his childhood and always felt different. While his friends recounted travels and memories with their parents, he only thought about how much they were little affective in his regards. But at the same time he admired them for being able to escape and build a new life for their children.

The Childhood of Actor Henry Winkler

He never met his grandparents, taken to concentration camps. She imagined their life, only through the stories of her mother and father. Her parents managed to flee Germany in 1939 to start a new life in America.

He has always said that he has no happy memories of his childhood and seeing his mother smile only twice throughout his life. Once while she was reading something funny in a magazine and another time after she was tickled in a closet.

He always promised himself it would be a different parent and that’s what he managed to do. Each time, Henry Winkler reaches out to parents around the world, telling them how important it is listen to your children. Stop in front of commitments, even if only for 30 seconds.

Despite the little affection he has always received, when his mother fell ill, the actor has quit his career in Hollywood and moved to New York for take care of her. Every time she left for work, she felt guilty. A sense of guilt that still carries within.

After his death in 1998, Henry Winkler dedicated himself to awareness for stroke victims.