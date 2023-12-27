He had enormous success thanks to his parts in “One Life to Live” and in the video game “Call of Duty”: goodbye to Kamar De Los Reyes

A very serious loss struck the world of cinema, TV and even video games on Christmas Eve. The actor Kamar De Los Reyes he passed away last December 24th at the age of just 56. He had been fighting a tumor for some time, which, according to what was reported by a spokesperson for his wife, defeated him in a few months.

Born in San Juan, IN Puerto Rico, on August 11, 1967, he moved to Las Vegas as a child, where he grew up. Subsequently he moved to Los Angeles, where he began studying acting to enter the world of cinema and entertainment.

The first major role he played dates back to 1994, when he played the role of boxer Pedro Roadman Quinn in “Blade to the Heart“.

The following year, in 1995, he played Eugenio Martinez in the film “Nixon“.

In 2005, however, he starred in the film “Love & Suicide“, in the role of Tomas. The peculiarity of this film is that it was shot clandestinely, while the actors were participating in the Havana International Film Festival, in Cuba.

Kamar De Los Reyes' greatest hits

The name and face of Kamar De Los Reyes, however, will be remembered mainly thanks to two most successful projects in which he participated.

The real turning point came when he joined the soap opera One Life to live (One Life to Live), as Antonio Vegaa former member of a criminal gang who ends up in prison unjustly and later becomes a lawyer and policeman.

He worked on the TV show until 1998, then returned in 2000 and remained there until 2012, the year in which the series premiered. finished.

Furthermore, the role he played in the world-famous video game made him famous all over the world Call of Dutyin the 2012, 2018, 2019 and 2021 versions. He in fact took on the role of the antagonist Menendez, a trafficker and criminal from Nicaragua.

What took him away, as mentioned at the age of just 56, was a tumor that he discovered he had only a few months ago. He leaves behind his wife, also an actress, Sherri Saumtheir three children Caylen, Michael and Jhon, their parents, two brothers and two sisters.