Juanjo stops a shot by Luçao with his knee, in the first half, last night at the Palace. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

Even the tail is all bull in a derby without blinking, which seemed to stay on Avenida del Cantón and ended up on the bus on the way to the other side of Puerto de la Cadena. He knew how to rock Jimbee Cartagena in his arms, owner of a game that he caressed in the fire of his fervent fans. And he also knew how to resist ElPozo, to re