From: George Anastasiadis

Child poverty in Germany is on the rise – Lisa Paus claims. But the Green Minister is misleading the public. Commentary by Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus claims that more and more children are slipping into poverty in Germany. But the “failure of the welfare state”, which the Green politician complains about and wants to fight with billions of euros in additional taxpayer money, is fabricated: A quarter of the affected children live in families entitled to care who have come to Germany since 2015 as a result of refugee migration and have not (yet) immigrated arrived on the labor market.

The statistics don’t lie: with many children, poverty in Germany does not decrease

Most recently, the children of Ukrainians, who are entitled to citizen benefits from day one thanks to the generosity of the welfare state, have inflated the statistics. Poverty fell among the other children. So the welfare state has not failed; the opposite is the case. Instead of increasing cash benefits for transfer recipients at the expense of working families, it would make more sense to direct funds to school and community projects for integration, as FDP leader Christian Lindner is proposing.

The fact that she was caught using numbers creatively doesn’t bother Ms. Paus very much. She receives applause from the left wing of the party. There they have not given up the plan of being able to rise past the SPD to the new left-wing People’s Party by promising (even) more lavish social benefits. Party leader Ricarda Lang doesn’t want to linger too long on tiresome questions about how the green wish-you-what should be paid for in the middle of the economic downturn. In line with her party friend Paus’ demand for billions, she proposes circumventing the debt brake in the Basic Law and outsourcing parts of the budget to state “investment companies”.

Controversy over child poverty in Germany exposes the Greens – a comment

A few left-wing parties can perhaps be made happy with such trickery – but the Greens are doing their reputation as a serious business party, which they wanted to become, a disservice. Not to mention the climate in the traffic lights.