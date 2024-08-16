New Year’s Eve is one of the the most celebrated holiday in the worldsince it is a moment to share with the most intimate people, having fun and celebrating. A very interesting aspect is the fact that around the world there are different ways in which people organize and celebrate the new year and often there are rituals that seem unusual for those who are not part of a certain culture.

4 Really Interesting New Year’s Eve Customs to Discover

Let’s start by talking about a country very close to us, that is Spain, which among the most famous New Year’s traditions includes that of the 12 grapes: it is a ritual that takes place at the stroke of midnight and, while the clock strikes twelve, each person must eat a grape for each stroke. Each grape represents a month of the new year and it is believed that eating them all in time will bring good luck and prosperity. This tradition is called “the sweet grapes of luck” and has roots in the early 20th century and is now a key part of the celebrations

Moving instead to Ecuadorpeople have a custom of celebrating the New Year by burning rather large puppets called “Old Year“: these often represent political figures, celebrities or cultural figures, and are made from old clothes, paper and other flammable materials. Precisely on December 31st they are taken out into the street and burned. The ritual serves as a farewell to the past year and its negativities, leaving room for a new beginning with New Year’s Day. Some people They also write their wishes on pieces of paper inserted inside the puppets and which are then burned in turn.

Another very interesting New Year’s custom is the one that is carried out in Colombia: whoever wants a year full of travel and adventures must do the walking around the block with an empty suitcase at midnight on December 31st. This New Year’s tradition is seen as a way to attract travel and adventure in the new year and some people carry symbolic objects such as photographs or money with them on this tour to strengthen their wishes.

Finally, moving to the opposite side of the world, in the Philippines on New Year’s Eve the circle It is considered a very important symbol, as it seems to bring prosperity and luck and consequently during the celebrations of this holiday everything that has a circular shape is particularly appreciated. In fact, many people eat round-shaped fruit, wear polka-dotted clothes and fill their homes with round objects. All this is due to the fact that it is believed that these shapes symbolize the coins and are consequently connected to the prosperity of the new year.

What particular New Year’s Eve customs come to mind for you?