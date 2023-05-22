How do young people vote in the municipality of Murcia? The analysis of the data broken down in the GAD3 survey for LA VERDAD allows us to extract several brushstrokes, some surprising.

Thus, the study indicates that the weight of the young vote is much higher in Vox than in the rest of the parties, especially the traditional ones, PP and PSOE. Of the total number of respondents who, when asked by the pollsters, answered that they would vote for Santiago Abascal’s party, almost a third (27%) were between 18 and 29 years old. This percentage is more than double that of the Populares and Socialists (11% each) within this age group. In Podemos, young people represent 12% of its electorate.

In contrast, the majority of voters for both PP and PSOE are concentrated in the age group between 45 and 64 years (38 and 34%, respectively), reaching a greater weight in Podemos (44%). For their part, with regard to those over 65, they would barely account for 9% of the total Vox voters in the municipality of Murcia. They have more weight in PSOE (25%) and, above all, in the Popular Party (29%).

Regarding the data segregated by sex, the weight of the female vote, with regard to the capital of the Region, is greater in the PP than in the rest of the parties. Of the total number of respondents who confessed that they would vote for José Ballesta, 55% were women, compared to 45% men. On the other hand, of the interviewees who declared that they would support the socialist José Antonio Serrano, there is equality, with a slight male advantage (51%).

Vox would also be supported by more men (53%) than women (47%). But the most striking case is found among the voters of Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde. The weight of the female vote is barely 25% of the total, which is surprising considering that the purple formation has always displayed feminism and that it is the only one of the big parties that presents a woman, Elvira Medina, as head of list to City Hall.

Studies and employment situation



Regarding the studies of the voters of each party, socialists and popular have a higher percentage of voters with university education. More so in the case of the PSRM-PSOE, where the graduates account for 68% of the total number of respondents who assured that they would vote for José Antonio Serrano, as well as 60% of those who responded that they would vote for José Ballesta.

In the case of Vox, the percentage of university voters reaches 50%, while in Podemos it is 43%. The purple formation is, of the four parties that would obtain representation in the Consistory according to the GAD3 survey for LA VERDAD, in which voters with primary or lower studies have the most weight (16%).

Only 25% of those interviewed who said they would vote for the Podemos-Izquierda Unida coalition are women

Regarding the employment situation, private sector workers prevail among voters of all parties except in the case of the PSOE, where civil servants (23%) and retirees (32%) are more powerful.

For its part, Vox is the one with the highest percentage of students among the total number of voters (7%), in line with the high weight of the young vote mentioned above. Likewise, the percentage of unemployed voters reaches double digits in Vox (14%) and in Podemos (16%), compared to the meager 5% of PP and 6% of PSOE.