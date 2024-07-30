If there is a Western government that is not struggling right now, I have yet to hear of it. Public debt, inflation, homelessness, crime, uncontrolled immigration, disastrous environmental laws and progressive ideological nonsense worry or infuriate most people.

Instead of seeking solutions, the ruling elites condescend, berate their critics, and even resort to censorship. The real problem, the elites believe, is not their ill-conceived ideas but the inability of ordinary people to accept them. The German playwright Bertolt Brecht joked about this phenomenon during the East German uprising against Soviet policies in 1953. Rather than crushing dissent, wouldn’t it be easier for the government to dissolve the people and elect a new one?

In Canada, Brecht’s joke may well become government policy. The Liberal Party has long been dissatisfied with the Canadian people. The old flag and royal symbols represented an embarrassing attachment to Britain, so they were abolished. The progressive elite saw themselves as above parochial politics. Linguistic, cultural and regional divisions were frustrating; they preferred the United Nations and international forums and sought to dissolve long-established Canadian identities within an official multiculturalism of the 1970s and 1980s.

If there is one person to blame for most of this, it is Pierre Elliott Trudeau, the former prime minister and father of the current one, Justin Trudeau. But the son is worse than the father.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau suggested divide the country if Canada proved insufficiently progressive. As prime minister, he declared that Canada was a post-national state, without a “core identity”. Also, being Canadian “by default” It’s nothing special, since (according to Trudeau) recent immigrants have a stronger claim to ownership over the country.

Works of art that represented Canadian culture and history were removed from passports. Statues of monarchs, prime ministers and other national figures are regularly toppled without resistance. Streets and institutions are renamed in accordance with left-wing ideology.

We are constantly told that Canadian culture is racist, homophobic and colonialist. A “kit” government-funded anti-hate campaign for schools called the old Canadian flag (under which the country fought the Nazis) a “hate-promoting symbol.” Trudeau even suggested that the entire country was complicit in a genocide in progress, although he notably forgot to turn himself in at The Hague.

Then, in 2021, came a shocking claim of the discovery of “mass graves” at a residential school where many indigenous children were sent to be educated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Two years of archaeological excavations and radar scans have refuted the claim. claim. No one doubts that other horrific forms of neglect and abuse occurred in such schools, and policies of reconciliation and economic opportunity must be implemented. But there was no mass murder. Yet Trudeau ordered a report which suggested criminalizing “denialism”.

The resulting progressive hysteria triggered a wave of church burnings. Interestingly, Trudeau called the fires “unacceptable and wrong,” but “understandable”. Other policies also upset Canadian Christians. The cross and the fleur-de-lis were removed of the crown that sits above Canada’s coat of arms. Many government funding applications now include checklists confirming support for progressive ideas, including abortion. This is most evident in the Canada Summer Jobs Program, which funds institutions that provide summer jobs for teenagers.

If there is indeed a plan to vilify Canadians belonging to certain religious communities, it appears to be working. A 2022 survey conducted by Angus Reid suggested that Canadians increasingly view Catholic and Evangelical Christianity, as well as Islam, as “harmful”. When Muslim and Christian parents opposed gender ideology in schools, Trudeau called them hateful and deceived by the “far right”.

But religious parents were lucky compared to some. The government unleashed its full wrath on the “Freedom Train”—a protest by truck drivers and others fed up with lockdowns and mandatory Covid vaccination mandates. That protest admittedly included a handful of cranks—some with eccentric views of the Canadian constitution—and a small number of extremists, but the majority were ordinary people. Trudeau, however, invoked the draconian Emergencies Act, froze their bank accounts, and denounced even well-meaning critics who just wanted to get on with their lives as a “marginal minority” with “unacceptable views.”

What else could all this represent but a campaign to destroy the old Canada and build a new one in accordance with progressive dogma? God help us if this lasts much longer. Canada has survived the American Revolution, the War of 1812, two World Wars, the Cold War and domestic terrorism, but Justin Trudeau may well be the end of it.

Michael Bonner, Canadian communications and public policy expert with a decade of service in federal and provincial governments, he is the author of “In Defense of Civilization: How Our Past Can Renew Our Present” [Em defesa da Civilização: como nosso passado pode renovar o presente].