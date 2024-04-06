More than 120 years have passed since the Spanish Championship, today the Copa del Rey, was born as the first football competition organized throughout the country. In more than a century of football, Athletic and Mallorca, two tournament champions, had never met in the final.

In Seville, very far from Bilbao and Palma, two long droughts intersect. That of Athletic well deserves the description of a journey through the desert. Forty long years have passed since the former king of Cups, the club that most cares for this ancient competition, lifted its last trophy. It was on May 5, 1984 in a packed Santiago Bernabéu, when after a victory against Barça brought about by Endika's goal and the pitched battle at the end of the final, the lions added the Copa del Rey to the League won the previous week and they signed a dream double thanks to the young Javier Clemente.

Nobody could imagine then that Athletic would travel through the desert for four decades, but the drastic change towards globalization in football in the following decade, the nineties, and its particular philosophy kept the San Mamés team away from the big titles. He has not lacked opportunities in the last fifteen years, up to five, and in all of them it came out tails for the lions. The finals were against Barça in 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2021. Also the most painful, in a derby against Real Sociedad in the duel for the title of the 2019-20 edition, played in 2021 due to the covid pandemic.

All those missed opportunities and the new feeling of entering a Cup final as a big favorite put pressure on the Basque team. Also the monumental mobilization of his loyal fans, who throughout the week have arrived in Seville in a constant trickle and since this Friday definitively addressed the invasion of the Andalusian capital. There will be tens of thousands, many without entry, and they will turn old Hispalis red and white. It is not surprising that Ernesto Valverde has dedicated the week to the mental work of taking the load off the backs of his team.

Meanwhile, in Palma, the astute Javier Aguirre, an expert in handling everything that surrounds football, has kept the Mallorca squad away from the spotlight. The Mexican, who knows everything, has repeatedly spoken about the true pressure of the League, where his team is risking the beans for permanence. The vermillions are comfortable with the role of scapegoats, as in the quarterfinals against Girona, as in the semifinal against Real Sociedad, but on the island, although aware that they have fewer resources than Athletic, they also dream of another trophy like the one they conquered in 2003, 21 years ago, with an unforgettable team led by Eto'o, Pandiani and Leo Franco.

Contrasts



The contrast between the days leading up to the final in the surroundings of both contenders is striking. Maximum expectation around Athletic and relative tranquility in Mallorca. The 23-time Cup champion has to deal with the tremendous weight of his own history and the key to a final with a clear approach may lie in the management of these emotions.

Txingurri's team will propose the vertigo of their daggers on the wings: Iñaki and Nico, Nico and Iñaki. With the danger of Sancet in the hook and the success of Guruzeta's goal this season, Athletic is flying in the League. He has the Champions League in his sights and once again honors the KO tournament, with Barça and Atlético as illustrious victims of his cup-winner idyll.

The lions are missing the pin of the long-awaited title although a wall still separates them from that goal, that of Mallorca. The Balearic team is aware of its limitations but also its virtues. Vasco Aguirre, who arrived in Palma in March 2022 as a firefighter in search of a difficult permanence, has chiseled a rock with slate and Mexican mischief.

A good goalkeeper for the Cup like Greif, a solid defense with three centre-backs and flankers, a solid midfield and the threat from above and in space from Muriqi, Larin or Andón Prats define the strengths of a team capable of exciting Mallorcanism. with feats typical of the great years halfway between the 20th and 21st centuries. More than two decades have passed since that final against Recreativo de Huelva in Elche and the club even fell to Second B in these years. Mallorca emerged from the bronze category, revitalized in recent years with the remodeling of Son Moix and a resurgence of football fans on the island. Faced with the weight of Athletic's glorious history, he has the illusion of having nothing to lose.

-Probable alignments:



Athletic: Aguirrezabala, De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri, Prados, Galarreta, Iñaki Williams, Sancet, Nico Williams and Guruzeta.

Mallorca: Greif, Gio González, Nastasic, Raíllo, Copete, Jaume Costa, Samu Costa, Dani Rodríguez, Antonio Sánchez, Larin and Muriqi.

Referee: Munuera Montero (Andalusian).

Stadium: La Cartuja (Seville).

Time and TV: 10:00 p.m. The 1.