We are just a few weeks away from the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. After years of waiting, on February 29, 2024, we will finally have the opportunity to enjoy the continuation of Remake. Now, new information has come to light, since The size of this title has been leaked, and since when will we be able to pre-download this installment.

According to PlayStation Size, which compiles information from the PlayStation Store database, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, In its version 1,001,000, it will weigh 145,250 GB of memory, so you better start making room on your console. Along with this, it was revealed that all those who pre-ordered any digital version of this title will be able to start downloading the game from February 27, in order to start playing from the first minute of February 29.

🚨 FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – : 145,250 GB

– : 1,001,000 – ($.):

Pre-Load: Feb 27 – Midnight

Release: Feb 29 – Midnight #FF7R #PS5 pic.twitter.com/Ip37pYIPYP — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) February 1, 2024

Without a doubt, very important information for all fans. Regarding those who opt for the physical version of the game, we remind you that The title is accompanied by two discs, one focused entirely on the installation, and another already with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. No matter which version you choose, you'll have to make room on your console.

Along with this, during the last State of Play it was confirmed that On February 6, a special presentation will be held focused entirely on Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwhere Square Enix and PlayStation are expected to announce that a demo of this title will be available in the PS5 digital store, although at the moment there is no official information.

Remember, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about next week's presentation here. Likewise, the Final Fantasy franchise is on sale.

Editor's Note:

This is news that excites me. This makes it clear that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is a long game, with a large world to explore and endless activities, which is exactly what is expected from this installment. I can't wait to get my hands on this title and spend the entire weekend playing it.

Via: PlayStation Size