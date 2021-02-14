It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [8 al 14 de febrero]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

At the beginning of this week we had the most important news for the panorama of the video game sector, such as the commitment of The Entertainment Software Association to carry out E3 2021 digitally, and thus avoid the cancellation that they had to carry out last year. In addition, we have also had news about the process of buying Zenimax by Microsoft and some more important news regarding Xbox Series X | S.

The week’s top Xbox news [8 al 14 de febrero]

1. ESA is committed to a digital E3 2021

At the beginning of the week, thanks to the information shared by VGCWe learned that ESA is planning to hold E3 2021 virtually, imitating the model that some other fairs have used throughout the year. For now, the association is in negotiations with the different companies of the videogame scene, but everything indicates that this year we will have a new edition of E3.

2. Ninja Theory shares a trailer for Hellblade 2

After several months without having news regarding one of the most anticipated titles by Xbox fans, Ninja Theory shared new details about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Specifically, the study shared an image in which we could see the behavior of the lighting of the title thanks to the use of Unreal Engine 5.

3. The European Union takes the first step to certify the purchase of Bethesda by Xbox

Although the announcement of the purchase of the Zenimax group by Microsoft took place a few months ago, the process to carry it out is not easy. However, this week a great step forward has been taken, as everything indicates that the European Union will give its approval to certify the purchase of Microsoft. There are still some parts of the process, but everything indicates that it will finally become a reality.

4. Ubisoft could raise the price of its video games to 80 euros very soon according to the financial director of the study

With the arrival of the new generation of consoles, several companies announced a price increase for their games for the versions for these machines. Ubisoft was one of the few companies that assured that their titles would not increase in price. However, it seems that the situation has changed, and that soon the French studio will raise the price of its video games to € 80.

5. More backward compatible games coming soon to Xbox Series X | S

Several months ago, Microsoft confirmed that it would put aside the arrival of new backwards compatible titles to work on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, it seems that those from Redmond would have started again to work on backwards compatibility for Xbox games and Xbox 360, and that could soon end up coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

6. Xbox working on improving the Quick Resume experience

One of the most important novelties that have come with Xbox Series X | S beyond power has been the Quick Resume. This option allows players to start their games at the exact same point where they left off when they turned off the console or started playing other titles, and apparently Microsoft is working to further improve an experience that is already fantastic in those titles that works.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

