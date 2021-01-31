It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [25 al 31 de enero]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

After the storm that was mounted last week by Microsoft’s decision to raise the price of the Xbox Live Gold subscription, to later ensure that they would maintain the price that the service had to date, this week we have had more pleasant news for Xbox users. Especially noteworthy are the data taken from the last meeting held between the company’s bosses, as well as some rumor that Microsoft is willing to make more acquisitions.

The week’s top Xbox news [25 al 31 de enero]

1. Microsoft would be looking to buy important IPs

Directly related to the news of the Xbox Live Gold price hike, according to Daniel ahmad, a well-known Twitter user, was nothing more than a Microsoft plan to increase Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. The objective would be none other than to enhance its video game subscription service, both in users and in titles, since the increase in profits obtained from Xbox Live Gold subscriptions would be destined to obtain important IPs for Xbox Game Pass.

2. Backward compatible games will have more improvements on Xbox Series X | S this year

Earlier in the week, a Twitter user raised the question of whether backward compatible games would see further enhancements for Xbox Series X | S throughout this year, to which Jason Ronald, Xbox PM Director, responded in the affirmative. At the moment, no specific information has been revealed, but the user raised the possibility of including support for titles at 60fps, so everything indicates that this will be one of the backward compatibility improvements of the new Microsoft machines.

3. Microsoft’s gaming revenue is up 51% over last year

A few days ago, Microsoft released financial data for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Thanks to the folks at The Verge, we were able to know these data, especially highlighting the increase that the company has had in the video games sector, growing up to 51% more than what was seen with respect to last year at the same time.

4. Xbox Game Pass already has 18 million subscribers

Continuing with the financial data shared by Microsoft, the company also made an update regarding the number of users who are currently subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, being the not inconsiderable figure of 18 million subscribers. In this way, the video game subscription service has seen the number of users increased by no less than 3 million in just four months, since in September it was announced that Xbox Game Pass had 15 million subscribers.

5. Microsoft would make another Bethesda-level acquisition this year

Along with rumors that Microsoft could get new important IPs for the Xbox Game Pass catalog, another rumor that emerged this week indicates that there is a possibility that Microsoft will make another acquisition at the Bethesda level during the current year 2021. For now , It is not very well known which study would be the objective of the Redmond, but some names are beginning to sound, among which we find the already rumored Sega, or another like Capcom.

6. Inside Infinite Reveals New Halo Infinite Images and More Game Information

Earlier in the week, Brian Jarrad assured that there would be news for Halo Infinite very soon, something that has finally become a reality. At the end of the week, 343 Industries held an Inside Infinite, in which they shared new images of Halo Infinite, and more information about the game, such as the new class of vehicle that we will find in the title.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

