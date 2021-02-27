It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [22 al 27 de febrero]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

This last week of February has given a lot to talk about, especially thanks to Phil Spencer and the controversy raised with one of the co-founders of The Initiative. The first of them was due to the last public appearance of Spencer, where he has unleashed rumors about the possibility that Death Stranding ends up coming to Xbox. As for the second, it has been known that the creative left the studio to return to his previous job at Insomniac Games.

The week’s top Xbox news [22 al 27 de febrero]

1. These are the games that will be offered at the Games with Gold in March 2021

Like every end of the month, through Xbox Wire, Microsoft made it official which titles will arrive for free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers next March. Among next month’s Games With Gold, we can find a classic like Metal Slug 3, along with other titles like Warface: Breakout or Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse.

2. Phil Spencer raises speculation about the arrival of Death Stranding to Xbox

This week, Phil Spencer returned to participate in a podcast with which he has given users talking, especially through social networks and forums. Taking into account that the Xbox boss usually leaves certain Easter eggs in his appearances, as he demonstrated with Xbox Series S, some players have considered that seeing the Kojima Productions figure on his back next to the Xbox lamp is not something casual, and that it would be possible that Death Stranding came to Xbox at some point.

3. It Takes Two shows its cooperative action in a new gameplay

Three years after the presentation of his new project, Josef Fares has shown a new It Takes Two gameplay, proving once again that the work directed by the creative has something special. In this new gameplay, Fares took the opportunity to comment on some of the mechanics of the title and what the title focuses on.

4. Cyberpunk 2077 delays its next big update because of the cyberattack

Recently, CD Projekt Red confirmed that it had been the victim of a cyberattack, in which it had lost a multitude of data that has been leaked through certain sectors of the internet. Due to this, the Polish study reported through its social networks that, although patch 1.2 was scheduled to arrive shortly, it will take more time to work on it.

5. Drew Murray left The Initiative to join Insomniac Games

One of the most controversial news of the week has been the one carried out by Drew Murray, one of the co-founders of The Initiative. Murray announced a few weeks ago that he was leaving the study due to a series of family problems. However, the creative announced earlier in the week that he has now returned to his previous job at Insomniac Games.

6. Anthem Next officially canceled

After the failure of Anthem, despite the fantastic staging of the title at its reveal, Bioware seemed willing to try to reorient the title with the announcement of Anthem Next. However, the company announced this week that they were far from the situation they intended to be in at the moment with the title, so they have finally decided to cancel Anthem Next.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

