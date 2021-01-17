It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [14 al 20 de diciembre]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

Contrary to previous weeks, where the most important news came from Microsoft’s services, throughout this week we have had news of great importance related to games themselves, such as the announcement that Machinegames is working on a new Indiana Jones game, or that Ubisoft Massive is developing a new Star Wars game.

The week’s top Xbox news [11 al 17 de enero]

1. The Microsoft Store will receive improvements related to language support

After a long time, it seems that Microsoft has heard one of the main complaints from non-English speaking users regarding one of the features of its store: support for video game languages. As you know, the Microsoft Store has not always accurately detailed the languages ​​that the games supported, but after an update this will change, because now we can see in a much more visual way which languages ​​the different games support.

2. The creators of Wolfenstein are working on an Indiana Jones game

To everyone’s surprise, earlier this week Bethesda made a major announcement regarding their upcoming projects. The company recently acquired by Microsoft confirmed that MachineGames, the studio in charge of the Wolfenstein franchise, is developing a game starring Indiana Jones.

3. Ubisoft is developing a new Star Wars game

After the surprise that MachineGames was working on an Indiana Jones title, Ubisoft also did the same by revealing that Ubisoft Massive, creators of The Division franchise, are working on a new Star Wars game. For now there are not many details of the title, but we know that it will be an open world game and that it will use the engine that has given life to the two installments of the franchise The Division: the Snowdrop.

4. The Cyberpunk 2077 next gen patch now has a release window

After the problems that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone through since its launch on the market, CD Projekt RED this week shared their roadmap for the support they will give the title throughout this year. In addition to the patches for better the state of the game, the Polish study confirmed that the next-gen update of Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive in the second half of the year, possibly in the last quarter of the year, according to the shared infographic.

5. All Xbox Exclusive Games of 2021

Microsoft shared this week via his official blog the list of games that will reach the Xbox family exclusively during the current year 2021. Among them, we can find some first party titles from the company, such as The Medium, which will arrive on our consoles in just under two weeks, or Halo Infinite.

6. Microsoft has several Xbox exclusives for 2021 unannounced, according to an EA member DICE

After Microsoft shared the list of games that were to come to the Xbox family this year, a member of EA DICE assured through a Resetera post that the Redmond had several exclusive games for the Xbox family that will arrive in this 2021 to be announced. For now, it will be necessary to see if he was referring to completely exclusive titles for Xbox or if he was referring to games that will reach a company service, such as Xbox Game Pass given the unification with EA Play.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

