It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [1 al 7 de febrero]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

During this week we have had important news regarding the launch of some titles on Xbox, such as Judgment or Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. In addition, we’ve also received updates on the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this February, as well as other topics related to Xbox Game Studios.

The week’s top Xbox news [1 al 7 de febrero]

1. MLB The Show 21 is the first PlayStation game on Xbox and is already dated

This week began with an important news within the sector, and that is that for the first time a game developed by an internal PlayStation studio will arrive on Xbox consoles. This game is MLB The Show 21, a game from the famous baseball franchise that triumphs in America, and which will make its appearance on Xbox for the first time. In addition, it has also been confirmed that the game will have cross-play between both platforms.

2. Sega confirms that Judgment is coming to Xbox Series X | S soon

Another news related to the arrival of games to Xbox was announced by Sega, which revealed that Judgment, the spin-off of the yakuza saga, also created by the people of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, will arrive on Xbox Series X | S next April thanks to the remastered version of the title. In this way, another title from the Japanese company joins the catalog of Microsoft’s console games, something unthinkable a couple of years ago.

3. Microsoft confirms the lack of stock of Xbox Series X for several more months

Since the market launch of the new generation consoles, the lack of stock has been their main problem, preventing all the people who were willing to make the leap to the new generation from being able to do so, at least so far. However, Microsoft has confirmed that this lack of Xbox Series X stock is still far from over, as it will be something that will still last several more months, specifically until June 2021 at the earliest.

4. Revealed the 7 new games for Xbox Game Pass in February

Microsoft confirmed earlier this week which games will join Xbox Game Pass this February. This time we find quite interesting news, such as the arrival of Ghost of a Tale to Xbox Game Pass PC or that of Jurassic World Evolution to the service for both console and compatible. However, perhaps the most prominent entry is Final Fantasy XII, thus joining the other titles in the franchise that are currently available on the service.

5. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition release date revealed

After its announcement last November, Bioware had not given many details about Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. However, earlier this week, the company shared what will finally be the release date of the title, which is planned for next May.

6. Microsoft could have bought new studies that it has not yet officially announced

Over the past few weeks, rumors of a possible studio purchase by Microsoft have only grown. This week has not been an exception, because thanks to a document presented by the Redmond company itself we have been able to know that the study has ensured that it has 18 studies instead of the 15 that we currently know, which could mean that they would have bought new studies that have not yet been announced.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

Xbox series x The fastest and most powerful Xbox ever. Play thousands of titles from four generations of consoles – all games look their best and play their best on Xbox Series X.

Enjoy next-gen speed and performance with Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom 1TB SSD and embedded software.

With Xbox Smart Delivery, play the best available version of your game no matter what console you use.

Last updated on 2020-12-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.