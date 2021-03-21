It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [15 al 21 de marzo]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

This week has been full of news related to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, since not only have the games that will be joined in this second half of March been announced, with surprises such as Octopath Traveler, but also a great surprise, and that is that Outriders will arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass. As if that were not enough, in addition, the arrival of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass PC has also taken place this week, so the subscribers of the service are in luck.

The week’s hottest Xbox news – Bethesda is on Xbox [15 al 21 de marzo]

1. FPS Boost Enhancements Now Available for 5 Legendary Bethesda Games

After the certification of the purchase of Bethesda by Xbox, the news for Xbox users has not been expected. First of all, gamers were able to enjoy the arrival of several of the company’s games on Xbox Game Pass. Now, as Microsoft announced through Xbox WireThey will also have the ability to play legendary Bethesda games in better conditions thanks to FPS Boost.

2. Outriders is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

The first of the news that we learned about this week regarding the Xbox Game Pass catalog had as its protagonist one of the great titles that will soon hit the market. Outriders, a title developed by the people of People Can Fly, will be available on Microsoft’s service from the day of its launch.

3. Octopath Traveler and More Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in March

Continuing with the news of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft revealed a real surprise with the games that will arrive at the end of the month to its video game subscription service. In addition to the arrival of Outriders on April 1, games such as Octopath Traveler, which until now was an exclusive title for Nintendo Switch and PC, will also join the service; or like Yakuza 6, which thus completes the franchise in the Xbox family.

4. Confirmed the date of the next ID @ Xbox with more than 100 games

There have been several weeks in which the possibility of Xbox holding an event focused on video games during this month of March has been rumored. Finally, this event was confirmed by Microsoft as an id @ Xbox, which will be focused on independent games and will have up to 100 participants.

5. Life is Strange: True Colors Announced and Release Date Confirmed

After countless rumors and the final confirmation that Dontnod Entertainment would be leaving the Life is Strange franchise in pursuit of Deck Nine, Square Enix confirmed the existence of the new installment of the franchise, called Life is Strange: True Colors. In this new title, emotions will be the most important aspect of the title, as was the time control in the first one.

6. Project Athia is renamed Forspoken and would come to Xbox Series X | S later

Following the news presented at Square Enix Spring 2021, the Japanese company finally confirmed that Project Athia would be renamed Forspoken, and gave a somewhat more detailed look at the title in a short trailer. In addition, it was known that the title could reach Xbox Series X | S after terminating Sony’s two-year exclusivity agreement.

7. EA Play is now available on Xbox Game Pass PC at no added cost

Although EA Play should have arrived on Xbox Game Pass PC in the month of November, its arrival was finally blurred in time by a series of problems in the compatible platform. Finally, this week the service is available to all Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!