Singer The Weeknd (real name – Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) posted in Instagram a selfie in which he appeared with a facial prosthesis, which horrified fans. The fans decided that the artist had plastic surgery.

“This is not a Weekend, this is Monday,” wrote one subscriber, while another fan compared the artist to Lord Farquad, the little square-headed character from the Shrek cartoon. Some Internet users complained that the performer was a victim of plastic surgery, noting that the face of The Weeknd scares them.

The Weeknd has appeared in public with a make-up face and fake bruises since November 2019, when the first video clips of songs from his album After Hours began to appear online. At first, the artist appeared with a bandaged nose, later with a completely covered face with medical bandages. In early January, the artist released a video for the song Save Your Tears, in which he appeared in makeup showing the consequences of an unsuccessful plastic surgery.

In early February, the singer explained his performance to Variety for the first time: “These headbands reflect the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrities and other people who are willing to do much for the artificial desire to gain the approval of others.”

On November 25, 2020, The Weeknd accused the management of the Grammy Music Awards of corruption after not receiving any nominations.