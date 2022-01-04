The Weeknd has confirmed a new album is coming, which Dawn FM is going to be called. The album follows the successful after hours, which was released in March 2020 and will be released next Friday.
A teaser video states that The Weeknd has a “new sonic universe;” comes. Furthermore, the music video mentions the names of several artists, including Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator and Quincy Jones.
The Canadian artist, who is actually called Abel Tesfaye, already gave some hints about a possible new record. For example, he shared a screenshot of an SMS conversation on Instagram in which he writes: “Let’s just release everything and enjoy it with people”. He also wrote on Twitter last Monday that people should ‘wake up at sunrise tomorrow…’.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Weeknd #release #album #Friday #Dawn
Leave a Reply