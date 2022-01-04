A teaser video states that The Weeknd has a “new sonic universe;” comes. Furthermore, the music video mentions the names of several artists, including Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator and Quincy Jones.

The Canadian artist, who is actually called Abel Tesfaye, already gave some hints about a possible new record. For example, he shared a screenshot of an SMS conversation on Instagram in which he writes: “Let’s just release everything and enjoy it with people”. He also wrote on Twitter last Monday that people should ‘wake up at sunrise tomorrow…’.