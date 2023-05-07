Ottawa Sun: Canadian singer The Weeknd wanted to buy the Ottawa Senators NHL club

Canadian singer Abel Makkonen, better known as The Weeknd, wanted to buy the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League (NHL). It became known Ottawa Sun.

According to the publication, the performer will join the application of billionaires from Toronto Jeffrey and Michael Kimel from Harlo Capital Group. He expressed readiness to take on part of the financial obligations.

Earlier it became known about the desire of the American artist Snoop Dogg (Snoop Dogg) to buy the Canadian team. He joined the bid of Los Angeles entrepreneur Neko Sparks. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group are also bidding for Ottawa.

In March 2022, Ottawa owner Eugene Melnick passed away at the age of 62. The club was inherited by Melnik’s children Anna and Olivia. They are considering selling the team.